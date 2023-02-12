Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,550 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conn’s were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONN. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Conn’s by 86.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Conn’s by 350.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 106,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84. Conn’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96.

Insider Activity at Conn’s

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.62 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,666.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONN. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Conn’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Conn’s

(Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.