Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 715 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 20.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.50.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $135.48 and a one year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.78, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

