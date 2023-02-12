Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 291,081 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 291,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,826,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,050,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,385,000 after purchasing an additional 207,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after buying an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

TME opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

