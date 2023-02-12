Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Watsco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after buying an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after buying an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE WSO opened at $294.43 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $319.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.64 and a 200-day moving average of $271.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s payout ratio is 70.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSO. UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

