Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 121,380 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 685.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vipshop by 136.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VIPS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $11.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.04.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

