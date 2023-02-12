Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 428 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 431,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after buying an additional 9,247 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $96.02 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

