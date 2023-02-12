Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 9,670 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,430,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,754,000 after buying an additional 1,067,308 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 53.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,242,000 after buying an additional 565,111 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,728,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE BNL opened at $17.90 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

