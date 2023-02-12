Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $207,941.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,536.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $207,941.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,536.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,889 shares of company stock worth $7,945,700. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

