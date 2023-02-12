Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $219.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

