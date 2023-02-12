Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,723 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,078,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 477.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 162,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

