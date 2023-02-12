Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 23.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.75%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

