Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $67.93 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $864.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.62). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Hibbett Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.