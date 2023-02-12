Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $135.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average of $136.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

