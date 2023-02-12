Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $542,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

NYSE NXRT opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.67 and a 12 month high of $95.04.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

