Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.14 Million Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,465 shares of company stock worth $2,524,263. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

