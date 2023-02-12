Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,629.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 11,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $519,394.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,572.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $92.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

SAGE opened at $45.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.17.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines. It targets diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology, and neuropsychiatry. The company was founded by Steven Marc Paul and Douglas Covey on April 16, 2010, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

