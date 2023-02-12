Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 87.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $28.79 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.45 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

