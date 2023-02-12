Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at B&G Foods

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

BGS opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.46.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.32 million. Research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

