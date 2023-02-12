Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. State Street Corp increased its position in Vericel by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $9,794,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vericel by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 492,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after buying an additional 251,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 1,737.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 209,301 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Vericel by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 820,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 166,533 shares during the period.

Get Vericel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vericel from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of VCEL opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 1.72.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vericel

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 39,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $1,083,517.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vericel

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.