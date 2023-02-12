Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,852 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,517.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $178,975. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

