Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $222.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.86) to GBX 2,950 ($35.46) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

