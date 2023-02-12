Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 36.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the third quarter worth $698,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 46.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.7% during the third quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market cap of $803.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.70%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.