Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,334,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $104,765,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 64.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 907,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,646,000 after purchasing an additional 355,032 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $28,250,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCSI opened at $58.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $95.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

