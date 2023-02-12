Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.