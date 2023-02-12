Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth $163,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBUU shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

