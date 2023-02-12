Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Thryv were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thryv by 37.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 33,867 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Thryv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Thryv by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 631,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Thryv by 80.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,457.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $819.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.00.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Thryv from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

