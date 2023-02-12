Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 568,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPHD stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $49.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80.

