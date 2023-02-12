Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.
In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $230,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,066.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
