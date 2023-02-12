Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 409.4% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $209,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $861,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $272,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Insider Transactions at Clearfield

Clearfield Price Performance

In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90. The company has a market cap of $929.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. Clearfield’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Featured Articles

