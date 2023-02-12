Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 16.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Trading Down 1.3 %

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

RCII opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.37 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 453.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

