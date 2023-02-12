Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $76.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.76. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.57 and its 200 day moving average is $70.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 38.06%.

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.