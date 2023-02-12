Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 592.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,508,000 after acquiring an additional 57,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $85.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.51 and a 200 day moving average of $83.58. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

