Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 11,682 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ITT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ITT by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in ITT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in ITT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

ITT Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $94.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

