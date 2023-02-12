Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 15,341 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez Stock Performance

ZUMZ opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $46.83.

About Zumiez

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $237.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.87 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.