Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 164,460 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 327,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conduent were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Conduent by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Performance

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $954.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. Conduent Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

