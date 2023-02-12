Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 23,410 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after buying an additional 175,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $598.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $23.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.11%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

