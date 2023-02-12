Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 32,327 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,327 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFWM. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 33,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation by 161.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,263,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,662,909.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a market cap of $880.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Foundation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

