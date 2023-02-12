Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Datadog by 26.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Datadog by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Stock Down 3.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,610.40 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $181.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.94.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, with a total value of $8,612,303.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 690,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,889 shares of company stock valued at $31,800,260. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.