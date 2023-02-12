Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 524,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 21,928 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 568.9% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $53.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.4569 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

