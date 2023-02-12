Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,262,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 1,165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 424,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 390,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SLVM opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. Sylvamo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 142.22%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter.

SLVM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

