Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,764 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southside Bancshares by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBSI shares. StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

SBSI opened at $39.41 on Friday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $43.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

