Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,246 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,687,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,727 shares of company stock worth $10,387,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $186.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.25. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.