Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 299,735 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 299,735 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,564,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after buying an additional 563,580 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 349,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after buying an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $22.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

