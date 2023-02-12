Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 342 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 44,211 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ROLL opened at $236.50 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

