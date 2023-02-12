Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 51 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,104.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,275.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $987.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $934.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 205.76 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

