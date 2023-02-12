Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 59,608 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,929 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 59,608 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 232.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 782 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 325.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 954 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $58.74 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $29,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,090,816.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $520,007 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Performance Food Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

