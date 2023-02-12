Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 740 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after purchasing an additional 382,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,666,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,246,000 after purchasing an additional 242,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 137,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of COHU opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Cohu

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection, and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.