Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 9,125 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 185,952 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after buying an additional 136,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after buying an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 382,036.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

