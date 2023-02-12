Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.34%.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

