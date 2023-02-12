Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $1,857,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,441,523.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $37,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,094 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,365. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSI Systems stock opened at $94.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.85. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.31 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.19 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

